Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Chechen Man’s Death in Police Custody a ‘Suicide,’ Human Rights Official Says

Police officers outside Crocus City Hall. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

A Chechen man committed suicide in police custody late last month, the republic of Chechya’s human rights chief said Wednesday, after previous unconfirmed reports alleged the man was tortured to death by law enforcement agents. 

Askhab Uspanov was found dead at a Moscow police station hours after being detained on March 22, his relatives said, the same day of the deadly Crocus City Hall attack that was claimed by Islamic militants. 

“According to the official law enforcement version, Uspanov committed suicide,” Chechnya’s human rights ombudsman Mansur Soltaev said on the messaging app Telegram.

Soltaev is the first official to publicly comment on the man’s reported death, nearly three weeks after it is said to have taken place.

Uspanov’s mother told the investigative news outlet Agentstvo earlier this week that she does not believe her son could have committed suicide because of his Muslim faith.

According to Soltaev, the man’s relatives said he had been detained “a few hours before” the evening attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue outside Moscow. Previous unconfirmed reports claimed Uspanov was violently detained on suspicion of being involved in the mass shooting and then tortured to death.

Soltaev dismissed any links between Uspanov’s detention and the concert attack as “provocations” by “pro-Western media and foreign agents.”

“According to his relatives, Askhab could not have been involved in the terrorist attack on Crocus,” the Chechen human rights chief said.

“We’re using all legal means to uncover the truth and will seek a thorough procedural review,” Soltaev said, though it was unclear whether he was referring to Uspanov’s alleged suicide or “provocative” attempts to link his detention to the massacre.

The Chechen opposition group 1Adat, which first reported on Uspanov’s death in police custody late last week, shared graphic footage of what was claimed to be his body after an autopsy. The person recording one of the videos said the man had a fractured skull, a broken ribcage and a broken spine.

Read more about: Chechnya , Police , Human rights , Crocus

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

limited justice

Russia Condemned Over 'Ineffective' Nemtsov Murder Probe

The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said Russia failed to investigate possible links to Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov.
2 Min read
fresh measures

EU Approves Sanctions Over Russia, China, Myanmar Abuses

Diplomats said the fresh sanctions on Russia will target individuals behind human rights abuses in the republic of Chechnya.
Psychological trauma

Russian Child Witnessing Father’s Violent Arrest Was Tortured, European Court Rules

The unanimous ruling said that witnessing torture against a loved one is a form of torture in itself.
Police

Russian LGBT Activists Detained After Chechnya Protests

LGBT activists have been detained on St. Petersburg’s central Nevsky Prospekt for waving rainbow flags and chanting “Kadyrov to The Hague”