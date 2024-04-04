Chechen Man’s Death in Police Custody a ‘Suicide,’ Human Rights Official Says

A Chechen man committed suicide in police custody late last month, the republic of Chechya’s human rights chief said Wednesday, after previous unconfirmed reports alleged the man was tortured to death by law enforcement agents.

Askhab Uspanov was found dead at a Moscow police station hours after being detained on March 22, his relatives said, the same day of the deadly Crocus City Hall attack that was claimed by Islamic militants.

“According to the official law enforcement version, Uspanov committed suicide,” Chechnya’s human rights ombudsman Mansur Soltaev said on the messaging app Telegram.

Soltaev is the first official to publicly comment on the man’s reported death, nearly three weeks after it is said to have taken place.

Uspanov’s mother told the investigative news outlet Agentstvo earlier this week that she does not believe her son could have committed suicide because of his Muslim faith.