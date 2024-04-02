Chechen Man Dies in Police Custody After Crocus Attack – Reports

A Chechen man died in police custody hours after being detained in Moscow in connection with last month’s deadly concert hall attack, the investigative news outlet Agentstvo reported, citing the man’s mother.

Taisa Uspanova told Agentstvo that her son Askhab Uspanov was detained by police on March 22, the day of the Crocus City Hall attack, which saw camouflaged gunmen kill more than 140 people and wound hundreds more.

According to the mother, Uspanov’s wife went to the police station where he was being held after receiving a phone call from him. When his wife arrived at the police station, she was told that her husband had died.

Uspanov’s mother maintained that her son had nothing to do with the concert hall attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K despite accusations from top Russian officials that Ukraine and its Western allies were somehow involved in the mass shooting.

The Chechen opposition group 1Adat, which first reported on Uspanov’s death in police custody late last week, claimed that he had been tortured during his detention.