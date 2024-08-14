Moscow Police Arrest U.S. Citizen for Allegedly Assaulting Officer

Law enforcement authorities in Moscow arrested a U.S. citizen for allegedly assaulting a police officer, state media reported Thursday, citing investigators.
The American, identified by an anonymous source as Tiger Joseph, was approached by police on Monday night after he tried to check into a hotel without a Russian migration card — a document issued to foreign citizens when they enter the country.
“The suspect refused to provide identity documents, after which he used force against a law enforcement officer,” an Investigative Committee spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.
Joseph was said to have “hit a [police] employee on the forearm, pushed her,” according to an unnamed source quoted by Interfax.
Police said the American was charged with assaulting an officer, a criminal offense that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison if found guilty.
“Investigators plan to request that the Meshchansky District Court impose pre-trial detention as a preventive measure,” the police spokeswoman told state media.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.