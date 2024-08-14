Moscow Police Arrest U.S. Citizen for Allegedly Assaulting Officer

Law enforcement authorities in Moscow arrested a U.S. citizen for allegedly assaulting a police officer, state media reported Thursday, citing investigators.

The American, identified by an anonymous source as Tiger Joseph, was approached by police on Monday night after he tried to check into a hotel without a Russian migration card — a document issued to foreign citizens when they enter the country.

“The suspect refused to provide identity documents, after which he used force against a law enforcement officer,” an Investigative Committee spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

Joseph was said to have “hit a [police] employee on the forearm, pushed her,” according to an unnamed source quoted by Interfax.

Police said the American was charged with assaulting an officer, a criminal offense that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison if found guilty.

“Investigators plan to request that the Meshchansky District Court impose pre-trial detention as a preventive measure,” the police spokeswoman told state media.