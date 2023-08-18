Exiled Kadyrov Critic Charged With 'Calls for Terrorism' – Report

Russian authorities have charged prominent Chechen human rights lawyer and activist Abubakar Yangulbaev with "calls for terrorism," the Ostorozhno Novosti news outlet reported Friday.

Chechen law enforcement officials opened the charges in response to a post made by Yangulbaev on the Telegram messaging app last year, according to unnamed sources cited by the outlet.

The post, which has since been deleted, expressed hope that “TNT would explode on May 9, 2022, like it did on May 9, 2004," a reference to the day when Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s father and predecessor Akhmat Kadyrov was assassinated in a bomb attack.

Yangulbaev told The Moscow Times he was not yet aware of any criminal charges against him.

"I haven't been handed or mailed any documents, and this information [about the charges] is from open sources," he said.

But he added: "In general, with any post on my social media accounts, Chechen security services can carry out their own investigations, with their own experts, and they will say 'yes, this is terrorism and grounds for a criminal case'."