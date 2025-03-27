Relations Between Putin and Kadyrov Sour Over Secret Middle East Talks – IStories

Relations between President Vladimir Putin and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov have soured in recent months after the Kremlin learned about alleged secret meetings between Kadyrov and officials in the Middle East, the investigative outlet IStories reported Thursday, citing former and current Russian security agents.

According to the report, Kadyrov has sought assurances from Middle Eastern officials to safeguard his family and assets should his rule over Chechnya end. While IStories does not specify the countries involved, it notes that Kadyrov has longstanding ties with “Muslim monarchies” in the region.

The Chechen leader is known to regularly travel to the United Arab Emirates, where past reporting claimed that he has used an elite villa on an artificial island of Palm Jumeirah as an unofficial Chechen “embassy” since at least 2014.

Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya with significant autonomy for nearly two decades in exchange for loyalty to the Kremlin, is believed to be preparing for a potential departure from power due to his worsening health. According to sources cited by IStories, he is suspicious of any guarantees offered by Moscow should he step down from office.