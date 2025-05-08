Kadyrov Dismisses Retirement Rumors After Receiving ‘Support’ From Putin

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday, reportedly securing support from the central government amid growing speculation about the future of his nearly two-decade rule.

“I could turn to [Putin] with any question and always receive support. Just like today,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram after the meeting. “We discussed a number of important topics off the record, and I received full understanding and support for each one.”

Kadyrov said earlier this week that he had asked the Kremlin leader to relieve him of his post. The 48-year-old later revised his statement, emphasizing that he would continue serving Putin as a “team player.”

Some experts speculate that Kadyrov’s remarks about stepping down, which he has made several times over the years, are likely part of a strategy to secure financial or other guarantees from Moscow, rather than a genuine desire to retire.