Putin Visits Chechnya for First Time Since 2011

Russian President Vladimir Putin flew into Chechnya on Tuesday and met its leader Ramzan Kadyrov on his first visit to the North Caucasus region since 2011.

Kadyrov, a key Kremlin ally, says he has deployed thousands of fighters to help the Kremlin with its Ukraine offensive.

Putin in May said that he planned to visit Chechnya on Kadyrov's invitation, saying "I will do everything possible for this trip to take place."

Footage posted by RIA Novosti news agency and Kadyrov showed Putin shaking hands with Kadyrov and other officials after alighting from his helicopter in the main city of Grozny.

Putin then put an arm around Kadyrov's shoulder and hugged him before they got into a limousine together.

Kadyrov wrote on Telegram that there would be a "packed program" of events.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich despite the hard working day is full of energy and ready to visit several places in Chechnya," he wrote.

Putin earlier Tuesday visited other North Caucasus regions including Kabardino-Balkaria and North Ossetia.