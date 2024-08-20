×
Putin Visits Beslan Ahead of School Siege's 20th Anniversary

President Vladimir Putin at the cemetery in Beslan. t.me/news_kremlin

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday visited the North Caucasus city of Beslan ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Beslan school siege, the deadliest terror attack in modern Russian history.

On Sept. 1, 2004, armed militants from Chechnya took more than 1,100 people hostage at Beslan School No. 1 in the republic of North Ossetia, holding them captive until Russian troops stormed the school building two days later. By the end of the storming, 334 hostages including 186 children had been killed, as well as 31 militants. 

A video released by the Kremlin showed Putin laying flowers, kneeling and crossing himself at the City of Angels memorial cemetery in honor of the victims.

Putin was then shown laying flowers at the monument dedicated to the Federal Security Service (FSB) special forces fighters who stormed School No. 1.

A video published by the state-run TASS news agency showed a helicopter hovering in the distance as Putin arrived at the empty memorial cemetery.

The Kremlin leader also toured the school for the first time since the massacre, according to TASS. He was seen laying flowers and lighting a candle on school grounds, which the Kremlin said was converted into an “international cultural and patriotic center for the prevention of terrorism.”

