Putin Visits Beslan Ahead of School Siege's 20th Anniversary

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday visited the North Caucasus city of Beslan ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Beslan school siege, the deadliest terror attack in modern Russian history.
On Sept. 1, 2004, armed militants from Chechnya took more than 1,100 people hostage at Beslan School No. 1 in the republic of North Ossetia, holding them captive until Russian troops stormed the school building two days later. By the end of the storming, 334 hostages including 186 children had been killed, as well as 31 militants.
A video released by the Kremlin showed Putin laying flowers, kneeling and crossing himself at the City of Angels memorial cemetery in honor of the victims.
Putin was then shown laying flowers at the monument dedicated to the Federal Security Service (FSB) special forces fighters who stormed School No. 1.
A video published by the state-run TASS news agency showed a helicopter hovering in the distance as Putin arrived at the empty memorial cemetery.
The Kremlin leader also toured the school for the first time since the massacre, according to TASS. He was seen laying flowers and lighting a candle on school grounds, which the Kremlin said was converted into an “international cultural and patriotic center for the prevention of terrorism.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.