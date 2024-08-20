Putin Visits Beslan Ahead of School Siege's 20th Anniversary

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday visited the North Caucasus city of Beslan ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Beslan school siege, the deadliest terror attack in modern Russian history.

On Sept. 1, 2004, armed militants from Chechnya took more than 1,100 people hostage at Beslan School No. 1 in the republic of North Ossetia, holding them captive until Russian troops stormed the school building two days later. By the end of the storming, 334 hostages including 186 children had been killed, as well as 31 militants.

A video released by the Kremlin showed Putin laying flowers, kneeling and crossing himself at the City of Angels memorial cemetery in honor of the victims.