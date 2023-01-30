Kadyrov Indignant at Polish PM's Support for Chechen Independence

The head of the Russian Republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov criticized Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday for comments he made in support of Chechnya’s independence during an interview with French news channel LCI.

“There are parts of Russia that are prisons for other nations,” Morawiecki said in an interview with LCI on Friday. “For example, Chechnya … this nation deserves independence.”

Kadyrov, who succeeded his father to head the Russian-installed administration that has ruled Chechnya with an iron fist since a nationalist movement ultimately failed to secure the nation's independence, reacted to Morawiecki’s comments with a video address on Saturday.

“He says that people should support Ichkeria. Where were you when we fought for Ichkerya? When we stood up for the interest of independence?” Kadyrov said, referring to the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, the independent state proclaimed between the two Chechen wars.