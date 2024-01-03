Chechnya's Kadyrov Calls for ‘Blood Vengeance’ Against Relatives of Fugitives

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has called for the prosecution of wanted fugitives' family members, according to the opposition group 1Adat, remarks he made during a meeting with officials on New Year's Eve.

Kadyrov said he had instructed Chechnya’s law enforcement agencies to maintain “extreme vigilance” during the holidays, which in Russia take place on Jan. 1-8.

“I emphasized that any attempt to commit violence toward a person’s life will impact the relatives of the perpetrator,” he wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

“Close relatives must know what a member of their family is doing and bear responsibility for them as Chechen adats [customary laws] have taught us for centuries,” Kadyrov added.