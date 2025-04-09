Kadyrov Orders Expulsion of Alleged Knife Attacker’s Family – Report

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has ordered law enforcement authorities to expel the family of a local man accused of organizing a knife attack on police earlier this week, Russian-language media reported Wednesday.

The alleged assailant was shot and killed after injuring two traffic officers on patrol in the Chechen town of Achkhoy-Martan on Monday evening. Investigators initially said one of the officers died of his injuries, but they later retracted the statement for unknown reasons.

Kadyrov claimed late Tuesday that some of the attacker’s accomplices were based in Turkey, while their “mastermind” was in Ukraine. He did not indicate the source of his information.

The Chechen leader ordered police, National Guard and Federal Security Service (FSB) officials to “expel” the parents and siblings of the alleged assailant from the republic of Chechnya and seize their assets, according to a translation of his Chechen-language speech by the Kavkaz.Realii news website.