Police Officer Killed in Knife Attack in Chechnya

One police officer was killed and another injured in a knife attack Monday evening in the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, Russian media reported, citing law enforcement officials.
A local man armed with a knife stabbed two traffic officers on patrol around 9:00 pm in the town of Achkhoy-Martan before being shot dead by return fire, investigators said.
Authorities launched a criminal investigation into the attempted murder of a law enforcement official, according to a statement by the Chechen branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee.
The law enforcement body, which probes major crimes, said it was working to establish the circumstances of the attack but did not reveal the suspected attacker’s identity.
One of the officers later died of his injuries, the Kommersant newspaper business newspaper reported Tuesday morning, citing the regional Investigative Committee’s Telegram channel. The original post has since been deleted for unknown reasons.
Achkhoy-Martan is located 35 kilometers (21.8 miles) east of Grozny, Chechnya’s capital city.
In 2019, a series of stabbing attacks claimed by the Islamic State took place in the Muslim-majority republic. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov at the time dismissed the incidents as tactics introduced to Russia by Western “foes.”
Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya with an iron grip for nearly two decades following two brutal wars between Moscow and separatist forces in the 1990s and early 2000s. Rights groups have long accused him of widespread abuses, including torture and extrajudicial killings.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.