Police Officer Killed in Knife Attack in Chechnya

One police officer was killed and another injured in a knife attack Monday evening in the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, Russian media reported, citing law enforcement officials.

A local man armed with a knife stabbed two traffic officers on patrol around 9:00 pm in the town of Achkhoy-Martan before being shot dead by return fire, investigators said.

Authorities launched a criminal investigation into the attempted murder of a law enforcement official, according to a statement by the Chechen branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee.

The law enforcement body, which probes major crimes, said it was working to establish the circumstances of the attack but did not reveal the suspected attacker’s identity.