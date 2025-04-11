Far East Court Rules to Keep Anti-Putin Shaman in High-Security Psychiatric Facility

A court in Far East Russia has denied a request to transfer anti-Putin shaman Alexander Gabyshev from a high-security psychiatric facility to a general hospital for the third time in two years, his lawyer said Friday.

The Ussuriysky District Court in the Primorye region made the ruling after a higher court in February overturned its December decision to grant the initial transfer request, according to lawyer Alexei Pryanishnikov.

Gabyshev, 56, was arrested in 2019, months after setting off by foot from his native republic of Sakha (Yakutia) to Moscow to “exorcize” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He has spent most of the past six years in psychiatric hospitals, where Pryanishnikov said he has been subjected to life-threatening treatments.