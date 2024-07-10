Lawyer Granted Access to Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza in Prison Hospital

Jailed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza is in “relatively stable” condition after being transferred to a prison hospital last week, his lawyer said Wednesday.

This is the first update on Kara-Murza's condition since he was hospitalized, with his wife saying prison and hospital staff had prevented his lawyer from seeing him for six consecutive days.

“Kara-Murza’s health is currently relatively stable,” lawyer Vadim Prokhorov wrote on Facebook.

“But he suffers from a severe chronic disease that prevents him from serving his sentence in a penal colony,” Prokhorov added.

Kara-Murza suffers from a nerve disease after falling severely ill in 2015 and 2017 in what he says were poisonings orchestrated by Russia’s FSB security service.

The 42-year-old opposition activist and journalist is serving a 25-year sentence at a maximum-security prison colony for treason and other charges.