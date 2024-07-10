×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Lawyer Granted Access to Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza in Prison Hospital

Vladimir Kara-Murza. Vadim Prokhorov / Facebook

Jailed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza is in “relatively stable” condition after being transferred to a prison hospital last week, his lawyer said Wednesday.

This is the first update on Kara-Murza's condition since he was hospitalized, with his wife saying prison and hospital staff had prevented his lawyer from seeing him for six consecutive days.

“Kara-Murza’s health is currently relatively stable,” lawyer Vadim Prokhorov wrote on Facebook.

“But he suffers from a severe chronic disease that prevents him from serving his sentence in a penal colony,” Prokhorov added.

Kara-Murza suffers from a nerve disease after falling severely ill in 2015 and 2017 in what he says were poisonings orchestrated by Russia’s FSB security service. 

The 42-year-old opposition activist and journalist is serving a 25-year sentence at a maximum-security prison colony for treason and other charges.

His absence from public view has raised concerns that he may suffer the same fate as Alexei Navalny, a prominent opposition figure who died in mysterious circumstances in an Arctic prison colony this winter.

Prokhorov wrote that Kara-Murza was hospitalized for an unexplained “medical examination.”

The Kremlin said earlier Wednesday it could not intervene in the Russian prison service’s work.

Kara-Murza was arrested in April 2022 after he blasted Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pressed Western countries to impose sanctions against the Kremlin.

The dual Russian-British citizen was sentenced in April 2023 to 25 years in a maximum-security prison on charges of treason, spreading “false” information about the Russian army and having links to an “undesirable organization” — one of the longest prison sentences handed down to a Russian opposition figure in recent years.

Kara-Murza had vocally campaigned against President Vladimir Putin for years and stayed inside the country to criticize the 2022 military offensive on Ukraine even as Moscow passed a raft of anti-dissent and military censorship laws.

From behind bars, Kara-Murza has continued to campaign against Putin and urged Moscow to investigate his claims of having been poisoned.

Read more about: Vladimir Kara-Murza , Opposition

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

condition unknown

Kara-Murza’s Lawyers Barred from Seeing Him in Prison Hospital, Wife Says

The jailed Kremlin critic, who suffers from a nerve condition linked to the two poisoning attempts he survived, has been hospitalized since July 4.
2 Min read
verdict unchanged

Russia Rejects Appeal from Putin Critic Kara-Murza, Jailed for 25 Years

A court had found the 41-year-old guilty of treason, spreading "false" information about the army and having links to an "undesirable organization" after...
1 Min read
high-profile trial

Kremlin Critic Facing 25 Years in Jail Says Regrets Nothing

Vladimir Kara-Murza is accused of several charges including treason, and spreading false information about the Russian army. 
2 Min read
maximum sentence

Russian Prosecutors Seek 25-Year Prison Term for Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza

Vladimir Kara-Murza has been charged with high treason, affiliation with an "undesirable" group and spreading "fake news" about the army.
1 Min read