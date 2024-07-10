Lawyer Granted Access to Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza in Prison Hospital

Jailed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza is in “relatively stable” condition after being transferred to a prison hospital last week, his lawyer said Wednesday.
This is the first update on Kara-Murza's condition since he was hospitalized, with his wife saying prison and hospital staff had prevented his lawyer from seeing him for six consecutive days.
“Kara-Murza’s health is currently relatively stable,” lawyer Vadim Prokhorov wrote on Facebook.
“But he suffers from a severe chronic disease that prevents him from serving his sentence in a penal colony,” Prokhorov added.
Kara-Murza suffers from a nerve disease after falling severely ill in 2015 and 2017 in what he says were poisonings orchestrated by Russia’s FSB security service.
The 42-year-old opposition activist and journalist is serving a 25-year sentence at a maximum-security prison colony for treason and other charges.
His absence from public view has raised concerns that he may suffer the same fate as Alexei Navalny, a prominent opposition figure who died in mysterious circumstances in an Arctic prison colony this winter.
Prokhorov wrote that Kara-Murza was hospitalized for an unexplained “medical examination.”
The Kremlin said earlier Wednesday it could not intervene in the Russian prison service’s work.
Kara-Murza was arrested in April 2022 after he blasted Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pressed Western countries to impose sanctions against the Kremlin.
The dual Russian-British citizen was sentenced in April 2023 to 25 years in a maximum-security prison on charges of treason, spreading “false” information about the Russian army and having links to an “undesirable organization” — one of the longest prison sentences handed down to a Russian opposition figure in recent years.
Kara-Murza had vocally campaigned against President Vladimir Putin for years and stayed inside the country to criticize the 2022 military offensive on Ukraine even as Moscow passed a raft of anti-dissent and military censorship laws.
From behind bars, Kara-Murza has continued to campaign against Putin and urged Moscow to investigate his claims of having been poisoned.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.