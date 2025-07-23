Russia and Ukraine to Hold Third Round of Peace Talks Wednesday Night

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian and Ukrainian delegates will meet for a third round of peace talks in Turkey on Wednesday evening.

“Our delegation is flying to Istanbul, and indeed negotiations are scheduled to take placed there tonight,” top spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the Russian side, as he did in the previous two rounds of talks.

“The main topic of discussion will be peace memorandums that were shared during the second round of talks,” Peskov said.

President Vladimir Putin last month called Russian and Ukrainian demands for peace remain “absolutely contradictory,” but noted that the goal of ongoing talks was to “bring these positions together.”

Peskov also told reporters on Wednesday that the two delegations would discuss additional prisoner exchanges during the third round of negotiations. “And, if necessary, other issues will be raised,” he added.

Earlier, Ukraine’s state news agency Ukrinform, citing the communications department of the Turkish presidency, reported the talks would begin at 7 p.m. local time.

According to a source cited by RIA Novosti, the meeting is expected to be held at Çırağan Palace, a former Ottoman palace now operating as a luxury hotel. Peskov did not confirm the exact location.