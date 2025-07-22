Steven Seagal Cuts Ties With Russian Business Projects

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal has cut ties with one of his last remaining business ventures in Russia, the business newspaper Kommersant reported Tuesday.

Seagal, 73, who became a Russian citizen in 2016, resigned as CEO of Five Elements LLC on July 17, according to a corporate database cited by Kommersant. The holding company, founded in 2023, was co-owned in equal shares by Seagal and his son, Dominic Seagal.

Control of the company has been transferred to Vladislav Kazak, a board member at the construction firm Vodstroy JSC.

Kommmersant noted that Seagal had already divested from most of his other Russian ventures, including Russian Fairs LLC, Steven Seagal Group LLC and Gorki Investment Company LLC.

However, he still holds a 26% stake in Gorki Holding Company LLC, which plans to develop an International Center of Eastern Martial Arts.