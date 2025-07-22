Steven Seagal Cuts Ties With Russian Business Projects

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal has cut ties with one of his last remaining business ventures in Russia, the business newspaper Kommersant reported Tuesday.
Seagal, 73, who became a Russian citizen in 2016, resigned as CEO of Five Elements LLC on July 17, according to a corporate database cited by Kommersant. The holding company, founded in 2023, was co-owned in equal shares by Seagal and his son, Dominic Seagal.
Control of the company has been transferred to Vladislav Kazak, a board member at the construction firm Vodstroy JSC.
Kommmersant noted that Seagal had already divested from most of his other Russian ventures, including Russian Fairs LLC, Steven Seagal Group LLC and Gorki Investment Company LLC.
However, he still holds a 26% stake in Gorki Holding Company LLC, which plans to develop an International Center of Eastern Martial Arts.
Legal experts cited by Kommersant pointed out that U.S. citizens are barred from making new investments in Russia under current sanctions, and violations can carry significant penalties.
Seagal has been an outspoken supporter of President Vladimir Putin and was awarded the Order of Friendship in 2023 for his efforts to strengthen ties between Russia and the United States.
In 2022, Seagal drew criticism after visiting a prison in occupied eastern Ukraine where at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed. The visit was part of a planned documentary project and was widely praised by pro-Kremlin figures.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.