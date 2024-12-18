Former Royal Ballet Star Polunin Says He’s Leaving Russia

Former Royal Ballet star Sergei Polunin said he is leaving Russia with his family despite being a vocal supporter of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of his native Ukraine.

“My soul is not in its place,” Polunin, who was born in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and acquired Russian citizenship in 2018, wrote on his Telegram channel late Sunday.

“My time in Russia has expired a long time ago, as if I’ve fulfilled my mission here for now,” he said. “Russian people are very kind and humane. It is still unclear where we will go next, and I only hope that the soul will be calm and in its place.”

According to the RBC news outlet, the dancer complained in the summer that he had been receiving unsolicited packages in the mail and expressed concern that one of them may contain an explosive device. It was not immediately clear if his departure from Russia was connected with those concerns.