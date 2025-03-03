Russian Influencer Blinovskaya Jailed 5 Years for Tax Fraud

A Moscow court sentenced popular Instagram blogger Yelena Blinovskaya to five years in prison for money laundering and payment fraud, court authorities said Monday.

Blinovskaya and her husband, Alexei, were among several Russian influencers arrested on tax fraud charges in 2023. At the time, Russia’s top investigator, Alexander Bastrykin, said tax evasion was “unacceptable” while the country was at war in Ukraine.

Experts say the crackdown has pushed other influencers to comply with Russia’s tax laws.

The Investigative Committee said Blinovskaya’s tax evasion charges were dropped due to the statute of limitations, but the money laundering and payment fraud charges remained. She pleaded guilty to all three charges and repaid 320 million rubles ($3.5 million) of her debt.