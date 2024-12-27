Samara Court Jails Singer Sharlot 5.5 Years for ‘Rehabilitating Nazism’

A court in central Russia’s Samara region sentenced singer Eduard Sharlot to five and a half years in prison for “rehabilitating nazism” and insulting religious feelings, state media reported Friday.

“The final sentence is five years and six months, to be served in a penal colony,” the judge presiding over the singer’s case was quoted as saying by TASS. Sharlot was also banned from “administering websites” for four years.

His lawyers said they plan to appeal the sentencing.

Sharlot was arrested last year after returning to Russia from Armenia, where he had posted videos of himself burning his passport and nailing Patriarch Kirill’s portrait to a cross in opposition to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.