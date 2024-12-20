Prosecutors Seek 7.5-Year Prison Sentence for Russian Singer Who Burnt His Passport

Russian state prosecutors requested a nearly eight-year prison sentence for singer Eduard Sharlot on charges of justifying Nazism and insulting religious feelings, the Interfax news agency reported Friday.

Sharlot was arrested last year after returning to Russia from Armenia, where he had posted videos of himself burning his passport and nailing Patriarch Kirill’s portrait to a cross in opposition to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He later sent a letter to Russia’s Orthodox Church leader seeking repentance and vowed to devote his career to patriotism. The singer also issued an apology to Patriarch Kirill and President Vladimir Putin, as well as to other Kremlin-aligned figures, during a court appearance.

Sharlot claimed to have been “dazed by American propaganda” when deciding to burn his passport on camera, telling a judge earlier this year that he had been a “lost man.”

Prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to sentence him to seven years and five months at a medium-security prison, as well as impose a fine of around 300,000 rubles ($2,913). The human rights group Memorial has designated Sharlot as a political prisoner.

Russia’s state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring added the singer to its list of “terrorists and extremists” in July, allowing authorities to freeze his bank accounts with a court order.