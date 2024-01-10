Russian Singer Who Burned Passport Seeks Repentance From Orthodox Leader

A Russian singer who is on trial for posting anti-war videos on Instagram has sought repentance in a letter to Russia’s Orthodox Church leader and vowed to devote his career to patriotism.

Eduard Sharlot was detained in November after returning to Russia from Armenia, where he had posted videos of himself burning his passport and nailing Patriarch Kirill’s portrait to a cross in opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Authorities on Dec. 2 placed Sharlot in pre-trial detention on charges of justifying Nazism and insulting religious believers’ feelings. The singer faces up to six years in prison if found guilty.

His father Valery Sharlot told the RBC news website Tuesday that his son wrote a letter of repentance to Patriarch Kirill before the New Year holidays.

“My son has acknowledged his guilt, admitted that he committed a mistake and — given his faith — expressed heartfelt apologies to the patriarch,” the father was quoted as saying.