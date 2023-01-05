Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Patriarch Kirill Calls for Orthodox Christmas Ceasefire in Ukraine

By AFP
Patriarch Kirill Kirill Zykov / Agency Moskva

Russia's spiritual leader, Patriarch Kirill, on Thursday called for a ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas, which is traditionally celebrated this week by both countries.

The 76-year-old Orthodox Church leader is a staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine who has given his blessing to Russian troops fighting in the war and delivered heavily anti-Western and anti-Kyiv sermons throughout the conflict.

"I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and of all Rus, appeal to all parties involved in the internecine conflict with a call to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on January 6 to 00:00 on January 7 so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Nativity of Christ," he said on the church's official website.

The Russian Orthodox Church has lost considerable influence in Ukraine since Moscow's annexation of Crimea and fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2014, with some Ukrainians reportedly choosing to celebrate the first Christmas since the war began according to the Gregorian calendar rather than the Julian calendar still used by the Russian Orthodox Church.

In 2019, part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church broke ties with Moscow — which has had spiritual dominance in much of Ukraine for centuries — in a historic schism.

The Kremlin's decision to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022 resulted in many formally loyal clerics turning away from Moscow. 

In May, the Moscow-backed branch of Ukraine's Orthodox Church severed ties with Russia, citing Patriarch Kirill's lack of condemnation of the fighting.

Patriarch Kirill has been sanctioned by Britain and Canada for his outspoken backing of Putin's Ukraine invasion.

Read more about: Orthodox church , Ukraine war , Patriarch Kirill

Read more

opinion Ryan Bauer

How Russia’s War in Ukraine Has Impacted its Christian Image

Over the past decade, the Russian government has taken pains to present itself as a bastion of Christianity and traditional values. The Kremlin has used...
investigation ongoing

Russia Says Arrested 8 Suspects in Crimean Bridge Blast

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has arrested eight suspects in last week’s apparent attack that tore apart the Crimean Bridge and...
Wing And A Prayer

Russian Priests Fly ‘Holy Fire’ Aboard Military Helicopter Near Ukraine

Two priests flew over the town of Stary Oskol holding a lantern and a religious icon.
Orthodox celebration

In Photos: War Symbols Mark Russia's Easter Celebrations

Orthodox believers across Russia marked Easter Sunday amid ongoing fighting in Ukraine.