Russia Detains Passport-Burning Singer Upon Arrival in St. Petersburg

Russian singer Eduard Sharlot was detained upon his arrival in St. Petersburg from Armenia, where he had published a video of himself burning his Russian passport, media reported Wednesday.

In the passport-burning video published on Instagram in June, Sharlot, 25, uses a lighter to set his passport aflame before addressing the Ukrainian government, saying in the caption that he opposes the war and wants to go to Kyiv.

The video's caption was later edited to simply say “I HAD AN ORGASM.”

His arrest follows a complaint filed by Yekaterina Mizulina, head of the Kremlin-aligned Free Internet League, to Russia’s Investigative Committee and Interior Ministry this month, the U.S.-funded Radio Svoboda news outlet reported.

The complaint asked them to investigate “the actions of the blogger Sharlot, who publicly discredited the Russian army, offended the feelings of believers and deliberately burned the passport of a Russian citizen.”

Sharlot has reportedly been charged with minor hooliganism, premeditated destruction of an official ID, and discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. He faces up to 15 days in jail and fines of up to 50,300 rubles ($570).