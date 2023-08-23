Russian Journalist Charged With ‘Discrediting’ Army After Receiving Patriotism Medal

The pro-war chief editor of a news publication in southern Russia has been charged with “discrediting” the country's Armed Forces just a day after receiving an award for “patriotism,” local media reported Tuesday.

Rostov-on-Don's 1RND news website said its editor-in-chief Yelena Dorovskikh is accused of publishing news last fall about anti-mobilization leaflets that contained instructions on how to surrender to the Ukrainian army.

“The [police] report was filed literally the day after the ceremonial presentation of the medal ‘for military-patriotic work’ to [Dorovskikh],” 1RND wrote, adding that the journalist has received dozens of other government awards throughout her career.