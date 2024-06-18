Ukrainian Drone Attack Sets Oil Tanks Ablaze in Southern Russia

An overnight drone attack set several oil storage tanks ablaze near the town of Azov in southern Russia on Tuesday, sparking a large fire, local officials said.
"Oil product tanks caught fire in Azov as a result of a drone attack. According to preliminary findings, there were no casualties," the Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.
A video released by the Emergency Situations Ministry showed thick smoke and flames billowing out of what appeared to be multiple oil storage tanks in an undisclosed location.
Officials did not say how many drones were involved in the attack.
Some 200 firefighters and emergency personnel were deployed to fight the blaze, which engulfed an area of at least 3,200 square meters, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.
The Rostov region lies directly across Russia's border with Ukraine and is home to the command center overseeing Moscow's war against its neighbor.
