Ukrainian Drone Strike Sparks Another Oil Depot Fire in Russia’s Rostov Region

A second oil depot in southern Russia’s Rostov region was set on fire within a month following an overnight drone attack by Ukraine, local authorities said early Wednesday.
“A drone attack caused a fire at a fuel depot in the Kamensky district,” Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram, adding that there were no reported deaths or injuries in the strike.
“There’s no threat of the fire spreading to residential areas,” Golubev said.
Eyewitness videos shared on social media captured bright flames lighting up the night sky. By the morning, a column of thick, black smoke could be seen billowing over the fuel depot.
Local residents identified the site as the state-owned fuel depot Atlas, according to the Telegram news channel Astra. Earlier reports in Russian media said the depot had supplied fuel to the Russian military during drills.
There was no immediate comment from Russia’s Defense Ministry about the attack. In a morning statement, it only said that air defense systems destroyed four drones in the Rostov region overnight.
Wednesday’s attack marks the second on the Atlas depot this month, with a previous attack on Aug. 3 also setting oil tanks at the site ablaze.
The latest incident also comes as another state-owned oil facility in the Rostov region continues to burn, 10 days after being targeted by Ukrainian drones.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.