Ukrainian Drone Strike Sparks Another Oil Depot Fire in Russia’s Rostov Region

A second oil depot in southern Russia’s Rostov region was set on fire within a month following an overnight drone attack by Ukraine, local authorities said early Wednesday.

“A drone attack caused a fire at a fuel depot in the Kamensky district,” Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram, adding that there were no reported deaths or injuries in the strike.

“There’s no threat of the fire spreading to residential areas,” Golubev said.

Eyewitness videos shared on social media captured bright flames lighting up the night sky. By the morning, a column of thick, black smoke could be seen billowing over the fuel depot.