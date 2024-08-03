Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Airfield, Oil Depot – Source

Ukrainian drones targeted a military airfield and oil depot in Russia, a defense source in Kyiv said on Saturday, after Moscow reported repelling the latest aerial barrage.
Kyiv has stepped up aerial attacks on Russian territory, saying it carries out the strikes in retaliation to the bombardments Ukraine has faced since Russia invaded over two years ago.
"Last night, drones from Ukraine's Security Service visited the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region" that stored aircraft and guided aerial bombs, the source said.
"Ukrainian drones did a great job, hitting the aviation ammunition depot," the source added.
Russia has launched over 600 guided air bombs on Ukraine in one week alone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"Russian combat aircraft must be destroyed where they are, by all means that are effective. Striking at Russian airfields is also quite fair," he said on social media.
Russian officials did not address claims regarding the destroyed airfield, but local Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram that authorities introduced a state of emergency in the district of Morozovsk.
"At the moment we have recorded damage to the windows in several social facilities, including schools and kindergartens, as well as in residential houses and industrial premises," Golubev said on Telegram.
The source in the Ukrainian defense sector also said its forces hit a fuel warehouse in the Kamensky district of the Rostov region, where Russian officials earlier reported a drone attack set fire to oil tanks.
Moscow did not address the specific claim but the Russian Defense Ministry said it destroyed at least 76 drones launched by Kyiv, including 36 over the border region of Rostov and 17 in the Oryol region.
Russian air defense disabled eight and nine drones respectively over the regions of Kursk and Belgorod, also bordering Ukraine.
Kyiv has stepped up strikes on Russian territory this year, targeting towns and villages just across the border, as well as energy sites that it says fuel Russia's assault.
On Saturday, Kyiv said it had faced several missiles and 29 drones, out of which 24 drones were destroyed.
Local officials in the central region of Vinnytsia said the attacks damaged infrastructure, without giving more details.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.