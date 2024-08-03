Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Airfield, Oil Depot – Source

Ukrainian drones targeted a military airfield and oil depot in Russia, a defense source in Kyiv said on Saturday, after Moscow reported repelling the latest aerial barrage.

Kyiv has stepped up aerial attacks on Russian territory, saying it carries out the strikes in retaliation to the bombardments Ukraine has faced since Russia invaded over two years ago.

"Last night, drones from Ukraine's Security Service visited the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region" that stored aircraft and guided aerial bombs, the source said.

"Ukrainian drones did a great job, hitting the aviation ammunition depot," the source added.

Russia has launched over 600 guided air bombs on Ukraine in one week alone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Russian combat aircraft must be destroyed where they are, by all means that are effective. Striking at Russian airfields is also quite fair," he said on social media.

Russian officials did not address claims regarding the destroyed airfield, but local Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram that authorities introduced a state of emergency in the district of Morozovsk.