Russian Attacks Kill 6 in Eastern Ukraine

Russian attacks on eastern Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk region killed six people, the governor of the region said Wednesday, as Moscow announced the capture of another village in the area.

The industrial region has suffered some of the heaviest fighting since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, as well as going back to 2014.

"Russians killed four people this morning and destroyed a house in Izmailivka," Donestk region Governor Vadym Filashkin wrote on social media.

He said two others were killed in separate attacks near Chasiv Yar that damaged more than a dozen homes.