Russian Attacks Kill 6 in Eastern Ukraine

Russian attacks on eastern Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk region killed six people, the governor of the region said Wednesday, as Moscow announced the capture of another village in the area.
The industrial region has suffered some of the heaviest fighting since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, as well as going back to 2014.
"Russians killed four people this morning and destroyed a house in Izmailivka," Donestk region Governor Vadym Filashkin wrote on social media.
He said two others were killed in separate attacks near Chasiv Yar that damaged more than a dozen homes.
Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry announced Wednesday that its forces had taken another settlement in the Donetsk region, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
Regional authorities recently ordered large-scale mandatory evacuations as Russian forces advance toward the city, which was once home to around 60,000 people.
Filashkin said 2,718 people, including 392 children, have been evacuated from frontline areas as of Tuesday.
Kyiv urged residents of the region, which has been partially controlled by Russian proxy forces since 2014, to evacuate after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
