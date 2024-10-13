Russia Says Captured Another East Ukrainian Village Near Key Town

Russia on Sunday said it has captured another east Ukrainian village as it closes on the important city of Pokrovsk, where its forces have been advancing for weeks.
Russian troops have moved westwards in the Donetsk region for months, with Kyiv saying this weekend that the situation was "very difficult."
Moscow's Defense Ministry said its forces have now taken Mykhailivka, a village at the gates of the town of Selydove, and south of Pokrovsk.
Selydove has been badly damaged by months of shelling and seen most of its population flee.
Russia has been trying to capture Pokrovsk, a mining town that was home to some 60,000 people before Moscow launched its offensive. It has been claiming east Ukrainian villages for months.
