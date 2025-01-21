Russian Army Chief Gerasimov Visits Troops Near Pokrovsk

Russia's top military commander, Valery Gerasimov, visited troops fighting near the Ukrainian-controlled supply hub of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
Gerasimov, who is overseeing Russia's military operations in Ukraine, visited a tank division and a motorized rifle brigade engaged in battles near Pokrovsk, the ministry said.
Pokrovsk, known as Krasnoarmeisk in Russia, serves as a vital logistics hub for Ukrainian forces. Capturing the city would pave the way for Russian troops to advance westward toward Dnipro, a major urban and industrial center.
Video released by the Defense Ministry showed Gerasimov arriving at an unspecified location by helicopter, with the pro-war "Z" symbol prominently displayed on the aircraft. The video then shows military vehicles on a busy road near what appears to be a church in the village of Karlivka, around 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) southeast of Pokrovsk.
Gerasimov is then seen awarding medals to soldiers, receiving reports from commanders and setting battle objectives.
Russia's Defense Ministry said the general commended the troops for their "valor and heroism" during his visit.
