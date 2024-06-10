Moscow Says Captured Village in Southeastern Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday its forces seized control of a village in the southern part of eastern Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk region.
Russian troops "continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Staromaiorske," located southwest of the Russian-held city of Donetsk.
Ukrainian troops had retaken the village in July last year during its summer counteroffensive, which had limited success but enabled Kyiv to retake some territory in the south.
Staromaiorske is located on the southwestern edge of the Donetsk region, where there is now fierce fighting following a successful ground assault in the Kharkiv region last month.
At the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum last week, President Vladimir Putin said Russian forces had taken 47 Ukrainian towns and villages so far this year.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.