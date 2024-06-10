Moscow Says Captured Village in Southeastern Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday its forces seized control of a village in the southern part of eastern Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk region.

Russian troops "continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Staromaiorske," located southwest of the Russian-held city of Donetsk.

Ukrainian troops had retaken the village in July last year during its summer counteroffensive, which had limited success but enabled Kyiv to retake some territory in the south.

Staromaiorske is located on the southwestern edge of the Donetsk region, where there is now fierce fighting following a successful ground assault in the Kharkiv region last month.

At the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum last week, President Vladimir Putin said Russian forces had taken 47 Ukrainian towns and villages so far this year.