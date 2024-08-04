×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russia Says Captured Another Eastern Ukraine Village

By AFP
Russian reconnaissance officers in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region. Alexander Polegenko/TASS

Russia said Sunday its armed forces seized the village of Novoselivka Persha in eastern Ukraine, the latest in a string of frontline advances Moscow has claimed in recent weeks.

Now grinding through a third year of fighting, neither Kyiv nor Moscow has managed to swing the conflict decisively in their favor, even though Moscow's forces have gained ground in recent months.

Russia's defense ministry said forces had "liberated the settlement of Novoselivka Persha" that lies in the Donetsk region around 20 kilometers northwest of Avdiivka, which Russia seized in February.

Moscow has claimed to have taken a string of villages in the Donetsk region in recent weeks — many consisting of just a few streets.

Russia claimed to have annexed the Donetsk region — along with three others in eastern and southern Ukraine — in 2022, despite not fully controlling it.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Donetsk

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

chigari

Russia Says Captured Another Village in East Ukraine

Russia's progress has been grinding with modest territorial gains as the conflict looks locked in an attritional phase.
1 Min read
rocket attack

Russian Shelling Kills 4 in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

The mining town of Siversk has come under constant Russian shelling since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.
1 Min read
territory gain

Russia Says Captured Village in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces captured the village of Nevelske and had taken up "more favorable lines and positions."
1 Min read
Occupied city

Strike on Market Kills 27 in Russian-Held Donetsk

Both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of a sharp escalation in attacks on civilian areas in the past two months.
1 Min read