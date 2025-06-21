Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Received Russian Bodies in War Dead Exchanges

By AFP
https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/14801?single

Kyiv received the bodies of 20 Russian soldiers instead of Ukrainian ones during exchanges of war dead with Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in remarks made public Saturday.

He accused Russia of "not checking" who they were sending, and suggested Moscow might be doing it on purpose to conflate the number of Ukrainian bodies they had.

The repatriation of fallen soldiers and the exchange of prisoners of war has been one of the few areas of cooperation between the warring sides since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow and Kyiv agreed earlier this month during talks in Istanbul to exchange the bodies of 6,000 soldiers each.

"It has already been confirmed during repatriations that the bodies of 20 people handed over to us as our deceased soldiers are Russian," Zelensky said in remarks released on Saturday.

"Sometimes these bodies even have Russian passports," he added.

An "Israeli mercenary" fighting for Moscow was also among those sent, he said.

Tens of thousands of soldiers have been killed on both sides since the war began. Neither country regularly releases information on military casualties.

Zelensky said there were currently "695,000 Russian troops" on Ukrainian territory.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Russia , Putin , Zelensky

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

What Prospects Are There for Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks in Istanbul?

Putin has proposed resuming negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, three years after the two sides held failed talks in the Turkish city.
4 Min read

Kremlin Reiterates Putin’s Call for Istanbul Talks, But Remains Silent on Possible Zelensky Meeting

“Overall, we remain committed to a serious effort toward a long-term peaceful resolution,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
2 Min read
News Analysis

U.S., Ukraine and Russia Soften Positions Ahead of Mooted Ceasefire Talks

The maximalist positions that all parties to the war have until now held appear to be shifting.
5 Min read

Putin Wants To Blame Ukraine for Moscow Attack – Zelensky

"That lowlife Putin, instead of dealing with his Russian citizens, addressing them, was silent for a day, thinking about how to bring it to Ukraine," Zelensky...
1 Min read