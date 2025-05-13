Why Does Putin Suddenly Want Direct Peace Talks With Ukraine?

President Vladimir Putin’s proposed meeting between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul on Thursday could mark the first direct talks between the two sides since the early weeks of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Ukraine has warned that Putin’s refusal to meet with his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey would signal that Moscow has no real intention of ceasing hostilities. The Kremlin declined to say who Russia would send to Turkey after Putin proposed negotiations in a late-night statement over the weekend, but said Moscow “continues to prepare for the talks.” While Putin insisted that Moscow “has never refused dialogue with the Ukrainian side,” experts and public figures warn that his renewed interest in diplomacy may be more about shaping global perception than a true interest in ending the war. Analysts say the proposed meeting plays to Russia’s advantage, with Moscow seemingly attempting to reshape the rules on its terms by proposing talks after Kyiv and several European countries called for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting Monday — a call to which Russia has not responded. “Russian spokespeople repeatedly stated that a simple ceasefire would give Ukraine a military advantage, allowing it to use the pause to build fortifications, safely produce and import weapons and conduct mobilization,” said Alexander Baunov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

By proposing talks without halting combat, Baunov said, “the Russian army will continue its offensive on the front lines and bomb Ukrainian rear positions, reinforcing diplomatic pressure with military force.” At the same time, the move may be aimed at appeasing both domestic hardliners and international skeptics. “The chosen format of the counteroffer allows for preventing or delaying Trump’s angry exit from the talks, which he announced in case either or both sides are uncooperative... It also calms the domestic environment, the military, foreign observers and, finally, the pro-war segment of Russian public opinion,” Baunov noted. “The emphasis on the fact that Russia is merely resuming interrupted Istanbul talks is most suited for balancing between compromise and the desire to fight, between legitimacy and power,” he added. Tatiana Stanovaya, founder and head of the political analysis project R.Politik, said the agreement to direct talks should not be misread as a shift in Moscow’s strategy or a sign that Putin wants to make a deal with Zelensky. “His aim is to stall Western arms deliveries, exploit any weakening of Zelensky’s position and exacerbate Ukraine’s internal instability. He also wants Kyiv to lift its ban on talks with Russians, which would allow broader outreach within Ukraine,” Stanovaya said on X. “He does not believe, even for a moment, that Kyiv in its current state can agree to Russian terms,” she said. Former Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev offered a similar view. “It is important to understand that Putin does not need negotiations with Zelensky,” said Bondarev, who resigned from the Russian mission to the UN in Geneva in protest of the invasion. “This war is not primarily against Ukraine, but rather against the United States through Ukraine — a battle against U.S. global dominance,” Bondarev posted on X.