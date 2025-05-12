Kremlin Reiterates Putin’s Call for Istanbul Talks, But Remains Silent on Possible Zelensky Meeting

The Kremlin on Monday repeated President Vladimir Putin’s call for direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul later this week, but did not say whether the Russian leader would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in person.

On Sunday, Putin proposed to resume direct negotiations last held in Istanbul in March 2022, while implicitly rejecting Kyiv’s call, backed by European allies, for a 30-day ceasefire. Zelensky responded by challenging Putin to meet face-to-face in Istanbul on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “all he could say” was that world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, welcomed Putin’s proposal with “understanding and support.”

“Overall, we remain committed to a serious effort toward a long-term peaceful resolution,” Peskov said, without confirming whether Putin would attend the proposed talks.

Putin and Zelensky have not met since December 2019, more than two years before Russia launched its full-scale invasion.