Russian Attacks Ongoing Despite Putin’s Easter Truce, Says Zelensky

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said Russian forces continued their shelling and assaults along the front line despite Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a surprise brief Easter truce.
The 30-hour truce would be the most significant pause in the fighting in the more than three-year conflict.
But just hours after the order was meant to have come into effect, air-raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and several other Ukrainian regions, with Zelensky accusing Russia of having maintained its attacks.
“Across various frontline directions, there have already been 59 cases of Russian shelling and five assaults by Russian units,” Zelensky said on social media, citing a report from Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky as of 6:00 am local time.
He said that in the six hours leading up to midnight Saturday, there were “387 instances of shelling and 19 assaults by Russian forces,” with drones “used by Russians 290 times.”
“Overall, as of Easter morning, we can state that the Russian army is attempting to create the general impression of a ceasefire, while in some areas still continuing isolated attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine,” Zelensky's post said.
Putin's order to halt combat over the Easter weekend came after months of efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to get Moscow and Kyiv to agree a ceasefire.
On Friday, Washington even threatened to withdraw from talks if no progress was made.
‘Give peace a chance’
“Today from 18:00 to midnight Sunday, the Russian side announces an Easter truce," Putin said in televised comments during a meeting with the Russian chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov.
Zelensky responded by saying Ukraine would follow suit, and proposed extending the truce beyond Sunday, despite accusing Russia of having already broken its promises.
“Russia must fully comply with the conditions of the ceasefire. Ukraine’s proposal to implement and extend the ceasefire for 30 days after midnight tonight remains on the table,” Zelensky's post said Sunday.
Earlier, he suggested that “30 days could give peace a chance” — while pointing out that Putin had already rejected a proposed 30-day full and unconditional ceasefire.
Putin said the truce for the Easter holiday celebrated on Sunday was motivated by “humanitarian reasons.”
While he expected Ukraine to comply, he said that Russian troops “must be ready to resist possible breaches of the truce and provocations by the enemy.”
Putin said the latest truce proposal would show “how sincere the Kyiv's regime's readiness is, as well as its desire and ability to observe agreements and participate in the peace talks process.”
Previous attempts at holding ceasefires for Easter in April 2022 and Orthodox Christmas in January 2023 were not implemented after both sides failed to agree on them.
“For millions of Ukrainians, Easter is one of the most important holidays. And millions of Ukrainians will go to church,” said Zelensky in his Saturday evening address.
“Over the years of this full-scale war, Russian attacks have destroyed or damaged more than 600 churches, prayer houses and places of worship.”
Soldiers in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, close to the front line, greeted the truce announcement with skepticism.
Putin “might do it to give some hope or to show his humanity,” said Dmitry, a 40-year-old soldier. “But either way, of course, we don't trust [Russia].”
Soldier Vladyslav, 22, added: “I feel like it's going to start again after a while, and it's going to go on and on.”
On the streets of Moscow, Yevgeny Pavlov, 58, did not think Russia should give Ukraine a breather.
“There is no need to give them respite. If we press, it means we should press to the end,” he told AFP.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.