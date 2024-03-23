Putin Wants To Blame Ukraine for Moscow Attack – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia's Vladimir Putin of seeking to "shift the blame" onto Kyiv for the Moscow concert hall attack that killed 133 people.

"What happened yesterday in Moscow is obvious: Putin and the other scum are just trying to blame it on someone else," Zelensky announced, after Putin said the suspects had been fleeing towards Ukraine.

"They always have the same methods," Zelensky added.

In a televised address earlier Saturday, President Putin said the four gunmen arrested for the deadly attack were "traveling towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the state border."