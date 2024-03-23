Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Wants To Blame Ukraine for Moscow Attack – Zelensky

By AFP
president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia's Vladimir Putin of seeking to "shift the blame" onto Kyiv for the Moscow concert hall attack that killed 133 people.

"What happened yesterday in Moscow is obvious: Putin and the other scum are just trying to blame it on someone else," Zelensky announced, after Putin said the suspects had been fleeing towards Ukraine.

"They always have the same methods," Zelensky added.

In a televised address earlier Saturday, President Putin said the four gunmen arrested for the deadly attack were "traveling towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the state border."

Kyiv has angrily dismissed the claims by the Russian leader, which come more than two years after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

"That lowlife Putin, instead of dealing with his Russian citizens, addressing them, was silent for a day, thinking about how to bring it to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

"Everything is absolutely predictable."

The Moscow attack has been claimed by the Islamic State group (IS).

It was the deadliest attack in Russia for almost two decades and the deadliest in Europe to have been claimed by IS.

Putin made no reference to the group's claims of responsibility in his address.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Zelensky , Putin , Terrorism , Moscow

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

strong response

Putin Vows Retribution for 'Barbaric' Moscow Attack

"Terrorists, murderers, non-humans will face the unenviable fate of retribution and oblivion," said Putin.
1 Min read
'Road to peace'

South Africa's Ramaphosa Tells Putin Ukraine 'War Must Be Settled'

His delegation put forward a set of principles that the Kremlin deemed "very difficult to implement."
4 Min read
'work to do'

Putin Says Ukrainian ‘Terrorist Activity’ Behind Moscow Drone Attack

“The Kyiv regime has chosen... the path of attempting to intimidate Russian citizens and striking residential buildings,” Putin said.
1 Min read
‘Retaliatory Terror'

Putin Allies Demand Return of Death Penalty After Moscow Attack

Critics have raised the alarm, citing the Kremlin's broad use of counter-terrorism laws to target its opponents and supporters of Ukraine.
2 Min read