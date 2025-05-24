Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says 307 POWs Exchanged With Ukraine on Second Day of Swap

By AFP
Second day of Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap https://t.me/Koord_shtab/12649

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 307 POWs from each country on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry said on the second day of the biggest prisoner swap in more than three years of conflict.

"Another 307 members of the Russian military were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In exchange, 307 Ukrainian prisoners of war were transferred over," the ministry said in a statement.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Russia , Ukraine

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

U.K. Pledges Support for British Man Captured by Russian Forces in Ukraine

Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels had earlier circulated a video of a man with his hands tied, identifying himself as 22-year-old James Anderson.
1 Min read

Czech Republic to Use Income From Frozen Russian Assets to Buy Ammunition for Kyiv

The EU previously agreed to use most of the interest earned on the frozen assets to help arm Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia.
1 Min read

Russia's Lavrov Warns of 'Real' Danger of World War III

Given the current tensions, Lavrov said the danger of a World War III was "real."

Russia Accused of Attacking Aid Route as Ukraine Talks See Scant Headway

Moscow's military advances have sparked fears the capital Kyiv could soon be surrounded.