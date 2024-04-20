Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Newspaper Says Correspondent Killed in Ukraine

By AFP
Telegram/Izvestia

Russia's Izvestia newspaper said Saturday one of its military correspondents was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.

The attack took place on Friday as the journalist Semyon Eremin and his film crew returned from a reporting trip to the frontline village of Pryiutne, Izvestia said.

"Eremin's film crew was attacked by several enemy drones at once. The first strike missed, but during the second, the journalist was wounded and died as a result," it reported.

The 42-year-old had previously reported from behind frontlines in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, including the embattled city of Mariupol, the newspaper said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova strongly condemned the attack in a statement, calling it an "act of revenge" for his journalistic work.

"We demand that international organisations and human rights structures immediately and decisively condemn yet another brutal murder of a Russian journalist," she said.

At least 15 journalists have been killed while covering the Ukraine conflict, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a press freedom organisation.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Ukraine

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

hybrid invasion

In Photos: 10 Years Ago, the War in Donbas Began

Shortly after the annexation of Crimea, a group of fighters led by Russian military commander Igor Girkin joined pro-Russian separatist forces in the Donetsk...
1 Min read
washed away

Ukraine Dam's Destruction Increases Mines Threat: Red Cross

Anti-personnel and anti-tank mines like TM-57 will now have been dispersed into unknown locations, said ICRC's Weapon Contamination Unit.
3 Min read
Feature

Assimilate or Flee: Wartime Pressures Weigh on Russia’s Ukrainian Diaspora

There are hundreds of thousands of ethnic Ukrainians in Russia whose lives have been affected by the 15-month invasion.
4 Min read
cultural battleground

In Photos: The Ukrainian Cultural Sites Destroyed During Russia’s Invasion

Ukraine’s cultural heritage has been systematically targeted throughout Russia's 10-month invasion.

At least 227 Ukrainian cultural sites have been...