Russian Newspaper Says Correspondent Killed in Ukraine

Russia's Izvestia newspaper said Saturday one of its military correspondents was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.

The attack took place on Friday as the journalist Semyon Eremin and his film crew returned from a reporting trip to the frontline village of Pryiutne, Izvestia said.

"Eremin's film crew was attacked by several enemy drones at once. The first strike missed, but during the second, the journalist was wounded and died as a result," it reported.

The 42-year-old had previously reported from behind frontlines in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, including the embattled city of Mariupol, the newspaper said.