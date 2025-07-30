IMF Slashes Russia’s Economic Forecast as Wartime Growth Slows

The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its forecast for the Russian economy, signaling the end of a short-lived wartime growth surge and forecasting a return to stagnation.

In its July World Economic Outlook Update, the IMF projects Russia’s GDP will grow just 0.9% in 2025, a steep drop from last year’s 4.1% expansion. The revised forecast marks a 0.6 percentage point downgrade from the IMF’s April report — the largest cut among all major economies.

The world economy is expected to grow by 3% this year and 3.1% in 2026.

Developing nations are forecast to grow at roughly 4% annually, while Russia’s economy is expected to edge up by just 1% in 2026.

Over the next two years, Russia’s growth rate will be less than half that of the U.S., which is projected to grow by 3.9%, and will trail far behind China (9%) and India (6.4% annually in 2025 and 2026).

The IMF attributes the slowdown to tighter economic policies and falling global oil prices, which have eroded the key revenue streams that helped prop up Russia’s wartime economy.