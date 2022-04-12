Russia to See Largest GDP Collapse in 30 Years, Official Warns

Russia’s GDP is set to suffer its biggest fall since 1994, the country’s top auditor warned Tuesday, as the country reels from Western sanctions and business departures following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“GDP this year will, without a doubt, decrease,” Accounts Chamber chief Alexei Kudrin told Russia’s Federation Council, according to news service Interfax.

Estimates by Russia’s Finance Ministry and Economic Development Ministry speculate that Russia’s GDP will likely fall by 8-10%, although there are “more skeptical estimates too,” Kudrin warned.

Such a drop would outstrip the shockwaves felt after Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, when the GDP fell 2%, according to World Bank data.

Russia’s GDP contracted by 5.3% after the country defaulted on its debt in 1998, and by 7.8% after the global financial crisis in 2009.

Russia’s GDP has suffered a double-digit fall only twice in its modern history: after the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1992 (when it fell by 14.6%), and in 1994 (when it dropped by 12.6%).