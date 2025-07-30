Russian Academic, Former Kremlin Adviser Arrested on Treason Charges – Reports

A prominent Russian academic and former adviser to the Kremlin has been arrested on charges of high treason, in the latest detention of a university figure since the start of Russia’s wartime crackdown on academia.

Vadim Saltykovsky, 60, a professor at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics and deputy director at the State University of Management, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Russian media reported.

Moscow's Lefortovo District Court approved his pre-trial detention on Monday, with the decision to take effect Aug. 1.

The details of the allegations have not been disclosed, and treason cases in Russia are tried behind closed doors. The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Saltykovsky’s university profile has been removed from the Plekhanov website. Archived pages confirm his previous roles, including as deputy head of the Department for International Educational Cooperation.

He taught a course on global economics and international relations at Plekhanov until at least the spring semester of 2025, the exiled outlet Novaya Gazeta Europa reported, and his internal teaching rating stood at 4.9 out of 5 stars.

In addition to his academic posts, Saltykovsky directs the Foreign Citizens Testing Center at Moscow State Linguistic University and serves as deputy chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry's committee on economic cooperation with Asia and Oceania.

In the latter capacity, he took part in a March 2025 meeting between the Kursk Chamber of Commerce and North Korean officials in Pyongyang.

The investigative outlet IStories reported, citing leaked internal records, that Saltykovsky had played a role in the state apparatus during the early Putin years, including as chief adviser to the presidential administration for relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Azerbaijan in the early 2000s.

According to the BBC Russian service, Saltykovsky has published academic work on China and had worked as a political consultant at the Nikkolo M agency, where he advised the presidential administration on managing election processes abroad and political lobbying.

Saltykovsky joins a growing number of academics, scientists and former officials charged with treason or espionage since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.