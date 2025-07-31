At Least 6 Killed in Russian Strikes on Kyiv as Moscow Claims Capture of Chasiv Yar

Russian strikes on Kyiv killed at least six people, including a child, city officials said Thursday, as Moscow claimed to have captured Chasiv Yar, a key Ukrainian stronghold in the east of the country.
Drones and missile strikes hit at least 27 locations across the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Thursday, authorities said.
“As of now, emergency services have confirmed six deaths, including a six-year-old boy,” Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, wrote on Telegram. “We have 52 wounded people, almost 30 are in hospitals, including nine children.”
“It’s a horrible morning in Kyiv,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote on X. “The brutal Russian strikes destroyed entire residential buildings and damaged schools and hospitals. Civilians are injured and killed. There are still people under the rubble.”
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that its forces had seized control of Chasiv Yar, a town in eastern Ukraine that has served as a critical military hub for Kyiv.
The town “was liberated by Russian forces,” the ministry said in a statement.
In January, sources on the ground in Chasiv Yar told The Moscow Times that the town had already come under de facto Russian control, as Ukrainian forces had largely been pushed to the outskirts.
If confirmed, the capture of the hilltop town marks another significant advance for Russian troops, who have been making slow but steady territorial gains in recent months.
The fall of Chasiv Yar could open a path for Russian forces to push toward key cities in the Donetsk region, including Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, both major logistical bases for Ukraine’s military and home to thousands of civilians who have so far remained.
Russia has made the capture of the Donetsk region a top priority, and in September 2022, it declared the annexation of the industrial territory.
AFP contributed reporting.
