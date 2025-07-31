At Least 6 Killed in Russian Strikes on Kyiv as Moscow Claims Capture of Chasiv Yar

Russian strikes on Kyiv killed at least six people, including a child, city officials said Thursday, as Moscow claimed to have captured Chasiv Yar, a key Ukrainian stronghold in the east of the country.

Drones and missile strikes hit at least 27 locations across the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Thursday, authorities said.

“As of now, emergency services have confirmed six deaths, including a six-year-old boy,” Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, wrote on Telegram. “We have 52 wounded people, almost 30 are in hospitals, including nine children.”

“It’s a horrible morning in Kyiv,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote on X. “The brutal Russian strikes destroyed entire residential buildings and damaged schools and hospitals. Civilians are injured and killed. There are still people under the rubble.”