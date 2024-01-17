Chemical Plant Explosion in Southern Russia Injures 9

Nine people were injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in southern Russia’s Rostov region, authorities said Wednesday, less than a year after the plant's opening.

Security camera footage captured the moment when a huge explosion ripped through the Shakhtinsky Polyester Plant in the town of Shakhty.

Five people were hospitalized with various injuries, three others with burn wounds and one person was treated without hospitalization, Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev said.

He said the blaze had been contained more than an hour after emergency crews were notified.