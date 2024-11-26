Boiling Water Floods St. Petersburg Streets After Heating Pipe Bursts

A ruptured underground heating pipe in St. Petersburg flooded streets with boiling water early Tuesday, injuring three people and leaving dozens of homes without heat.

The incident occurred at 3:00 a.m. in the city’s southwestern Krasnoselsky district, affecting an area of 2,000 square meters (21,527 square feet), according to the local news website Fontanka.

“The tremor [from the pipe burst] shook the floors on the 16th floor. The radiators went instantly cold. There’s no hot water — it’s all outside,” a resident told the outlet.

Footage shared online showed thick clouds of steam rising into the night sky, with one video capturing a driver clinging to his car hood to avoid burns. “It’s an apocalypse,” an eyewitness said in one video.