Passenger Bus Plunges Into St. Petersburg River, Killing 7

Updated with new death toll.

At least seven people have died and six injured after a passenger bus plunged into a river in central St. Petersburg, Russia’s Investigative Committee said Friday.

St. Petersburg police said around 20 passengers were on board the bus when it fell off a bridge into the Moika River at around 1:00 p.m. local time. Surveillance video shared by law enforcement showed the bus making a U-turn and crashing through a bridge railing before nosediving into the water.

The driver was arrested and charged with traffic violations, St. Petersburg police announced on Telegram. If found guilty, he faces up to seven years in prison.