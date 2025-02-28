Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

City Bus Crashes Into St. Petersburg Bus Stop, Killing Woman

t.me/procspb

A woman was killed when a city bus crashed into a bus stop in St. Petersburg, Russian media reported Friday afternoon.

The bus driver apparently lost control while making a turn, ramming into passenger vehicles, another bus and a bus stop, transportation authorities told the state-run news agency TASS. Local news outlet Fontanka identified the victim as a woman in her 50s.

According to Fontanka, the bus driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The city bus operator said the driver had passed a medical inspection before going on duty that day.

“The work-rest schedule was observed,” the company Domtransavto was quoted as saying by Fontanka.

The news outlet identified the driver as a 55-year-old native of the southern Russian republic of Dagestan with 16 years of driving experience. The driver has worked for Domtransavto since 2022.

St. Petersburg police said they were working to establish the circumstances of the crash.

The city branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it launched a preliminary inquiry into safety violations.

Read more about: St. Petersburg , Accidents

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Boiling Water Floods St. Petersburg Streets After Heating Pipe Bursts

Three people were hospitalized with burn injuries while dozens of homes were left without heating.
1 Min read

Passenger Bus Plunges Into St. Petersburg River, Killing 7

Surveillance video shared by police showed the bus making a U-turn and crashing through a bridge railing before nosediving into the water.
1 Min read

‘Human Error’ Likely Caused Siberian Arms Depot Blast, Official Says

Dramatic footage posted online showed huge explosions on the horizon after a military ammunition depot caught fire.

Blast Rocks Siberian Arms Depot, Two Hospitalized

An ammunition depot at the base caught fire and people in the nearby village of Kamenka were being evacuated.