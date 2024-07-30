Huge Blaze Erupts at Manufacturing Facility in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

A large fire broke out on Tuesday at a production facility in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg, local media reported, with photos and videos on social media showing a large column of black smoke billowing into the sky.

According to local media reports, the blaze erupted late Tuesday afternoon at NPO Avtomatiki, a subsidiary of the Roscosmos space agency. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

NPO Avtomatiki specializes in developing and manufacturing control systems and radio-electronic equipment for rocket and space technology, as well as various industrial sectors, according to the company’s website.