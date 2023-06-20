5 Killed in Blast at Russian Explosives Plant

Updated with revised death toll.

Five people have been killed in a blast at an explosives factory in Russia’s central Tambov region, state-run media reported Tuesday, citing local authorities.

“At the moment, there is information about four people killed, and two others were injured,” emergency services told the TASS news agency.

Officials later said one of the wounded victims died from their injuries in the hospital, bringing the total death toll to five.

Tambov Governor Maxim Yegorov said the explosion was caused by “human error” and “definitely not [the result of] a terrorist attack.”

“Factory workers and residents of nearby areas are not in danger,” Egorov said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that production at the factory continued “as usual.”