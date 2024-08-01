7 Dead After Apartment Block Explosion in Ural Mountains

Updated with death toll.

At least seven people were killed in a gas explosion at an apartment block in the Ural Mountains region of Sverdlovsk on Thursday, Russian emergency officials said.

A large part of the five-story panel building in the industrial city of Nizhny Taigil was completely torn to pieces, videos showed. Officials told state media that a natural gas tank likely exploded, causing the apartment block to collapse.

According to news outlets, residents living nearby said they heard a powerful blast early Thursday.

By Friday evening, Russia’s Emergency Services Ministry said seven bodies including those of children had been recovered from the rubble. More than a dozen others were rescued from the collapsed apartment block.

Law enforcement authorities launched a criminal probe into the incident.